Sunny Leone makes a special promise as daughter Nisha turns five, the little one reveals her birthday wish

Sunny Leone shared an adorable Instagram post as her daughter, Nisha Kaur Weber, turned five on Wednesday. The little one also revealed her birthday wish in an audio clip - for the children of the world to unite and stand up against evil.

In an Instagram post, Sunny promised to take inspiration from her ‘sweet angel’ Nisha and spread love and kindness in the world. “Happy Birthday to my sweet angel Nisha Kaur Weber. You were the light in our lives the second we found out you were going to be our baby girl. I can’t believe you are going to be 5! You are smart, thoughtful, loving, caring, always take of your brothers, and most of all our gift from God,” the actor wrote.

Wishing for a world where ‘love outshines hate’, Sunny wrote, “I hope with your love maybe we can change one person at a time to be a better human being. We’ve reached a point in our lives where a lot of people have become more evil then kind. I hope we can come to a point of balance and peace again where love outshines hate, kindness weighs more the hate and where being a good human being is a standard we all expect our children to be. You and all the children out there are the future of the world.”

“For your birthday I pledge to you to try my best to spread your message and restore the kindness we all so desperately need back in our lives. I love you Nisha Kaur and Happy Birthday! #childrenunited #girlpower #nishasbday,” she added.

Nisha also revealed her birthday wish in an audio clip shared by Sunny. “For my birthday, I want all the children around the world to stand together against evil. That’s my wish. Love you all,” she said.

Sunny and her husband, Daniel Weber, adopted Nisha in 2017. Talking about being a mother, she had earlier told Hindustan Times, “The moment we got the picture (of Nisha); I was so excited, happy, emotional and [experienced] so many different feelings. We literally had three weeks to finalise everything. Usually, people get nine months to prepare (laughs).”

