Sunny Leone on social media toxicity: We’re messed up, mentally fragile right now… we need to come together and share love, positivity

In today’s world, especially in times like these, social media has emerged as a saviour in helping everyone stay connected. However, along with the good, the online world is getting toxic by the day. Joining the list of celebrities voicing their views against social media negativity, actor Sunny Leone shares that it’s time we get back to spreading happy and positive vibes in that space.

“I really believe that social media needs to serve the purpose of whoever it is that is posting things online. I’m not very happy about what’s going on but there is nothing that you can do about it. Everybody is angry and upset about what’s going on. There seems to be some amount of discrimination or things that have hurt people about ways that they were treated. I do think that bullying, mistreatments and all such type of negative behaviour just comes around. I feel that someone who is bullying probably has been bullied. It is a chain of nasty behaviour,” she says.

Leone shares that the only way that we can change that is if we can change one person’s view at a time and bring positivity back in our lives.

“I hope when people look at my social media, I’m able to bring a smile on their face. Nobody wants to be a part of such negativity that’s out there. I avoid reading all the comments as the negative ones aren’t truly worth it. It’s better to just ignore or block them… Not everyone out there is bad. We’re just messed up right now. All of us are fragile mentally. We need to come together as a world and share love and positivity,” explains the actor, who’s upcoming work includes the Bollywood project Koko Kola, a TV reality show, a film down south and two digital projects.

Having done Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone and Ragini MMS Returns 2 earlier, Leone is kicked about exploring the digital space. Against social media negativity is the positive side of the web that has ushered in a change in the industry by broadening its horizon leading to more work opportunities.

“I believe what’s happening since the last few years is that the industry as a whole has been expanding in an enormous way. When you talk about the digital space, there’s so much that we can do as actors. When you’re watching a film, you’re watching a two-hour or a 90-minute-long story but there’s no time to get into the nitty gritty of the characters. And that’s what I love about digital shows, which establishes every character with a back story.”

Meanwhile, Leone is also discussing a few films offers and if things fall into place work on one of them starts next year. This is also an out-and-out commercial film. While she has mostly worked in such projects, when asked if she’s keen on exploring parallel/artsy space, Leone shows interest.

“I’m ready to do it if there’s a great story and all the puzzle pieces together that is how it’s going to happen, what are the promotional and marketing plans, and the shooting timelines? I also need to know the demographic that it’s going to hit, how it’s going to impact the viewers in a positive way. I do get such offers but haven’t come across any such project that got me interested. But if I were to do one I would want to produce it myself. In fact there are a couple of stories that I want to introduce but it’s too early to talk about it,” she concludes.

