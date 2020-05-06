Sunny Leone paints amid lockdown, says ‘That’s how I relieve stress’

It was her four-year-old daughter Nisha who inspired actor Sunny Leone to get down to paint a large canvas amid the lockdown.

Leone recently took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse into her ”lockdown piece of art”, which she calls Broken Glass. And it took her 40 days to make it.

She tells us, “The idea of this painting actually came from Nisha. I made her paint a smaller sized canvas as schools had already shut, and I needed her to work on a longer project... It took her about three days to do it, and she made an amazing one, and I thought I should make one that’s larger.”

The actor shares that she herself working on large canvas paintings about 12 years ago, after her mother died. “That’s how I relieve stress,” adds the doting mother of three.

Ask her about the idea behind calling it Broken Glass, and equating it to how life is like in current times. “Everything might feel shattered, but every piece is meant to be next to each other to be made whole again,” she explained in her tweet.

Leone tells us that her original thought behind the piece was, in fact, “a lot darker”. ”I know people out there need positivity, and maybe I needed it too. So I spun it around into something more hopeful for people,” says the 38-year-old, who finds is working on a new piece of art already.

The lockdown period has brought out the artistic side of many celebrities in Bollywood, and some are even auctioning their works for noble causes.Will Leone take the same route?

“Right now, it’s going in my living room, But if anyone comes to me and says I want it for charity, I have no issues with donating it,” adds the actor, who is busy with keeping the kids engrossed in various activities at home.

