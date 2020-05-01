Sunny Leone paints with kids and husband Daniel, watch video: ‘I’m truly blessed with them all’

Actor Sunny Leone, who is currently in self isolation with husband Daniel Webber and kids - twin sons Noah and Asher and daughter Nisha, had a fun day painting with her entire family and shared the moments with fans as well.

In the video shared by her, paint can be seen thrown all around in a room with Sunny, Daniel, Noah, Asher, Nisha and their nanny trying their hands at painting.

Sharing the video and an image, Sunny wrote on Instagram, “Family art with @dirrty99 !! The kids, Daniel and Nathalina have laid the base of my next piece! Officially in paint mode! I’m truly blessed with them all! Will share the final once I’m done working on it :) lol #satnamwaheguru #familyiseverything.”

Last week, Sunny had unveiled her abstract painting which she had been working on for a long time. Showing off her creation on Instagram, the actor wrote: “Finally done my lockdown piece of art. Have taken 40 days. It’s called ‘broken glass’ sort of like our lives at the moment. Everything might feel shattered, but every piece is meant to be next to each other to be made whole again. So if we can work together we also will feel whole again and come back together. Love you all.”

About her life in the ongoing lockdown amid Covid-19 pandemic, Sunny recently said in an interview, “I don’t have domestic help. I just have one nanny and the household chores are divided between Daniel, me and her. The children have a routine. We do the same things every single day. Nisha has her school work (online school due to the lockdown) and they paint and do craft. We also engage in different physical activities like Zumba and exercise with them.”

Sunny is also sharing fitness videos on Instagram. In one such video, was seen exercising to 80’s hit Maniac with her sister-in-law Karishma Vohra in two separate TikTok windows. She also shared an image in which she is seen wearing a crop top and a big bow in her hair. Sunny shared her look on the photo-sharing website and captioned it: “Hmmm...something fun planned!! Video to come!”

