Sunny Leone posts adorable video with Nisha, says she is a ‘lucky mommy’ to have a daughter who is ‘so so pretty’

Actor Sunny Leone on Sunday posted an adorable video with her daughter Nisha. In the video, the mother and daughter pose for the camera with rose tiaras on their foreheads.

Sharing the video, Sunny wrote: “Nisha is so so pretty!! I’m a lucky mommy! With the sweetest heart!!!” Both are wearing white T-shirts and have used a filter for the rose tiaras.

Sunny Leone has been in quarantine with her husband Daniel Weber and their three kids - Nisha, Asher and Noah. Sunny has said that dealing with kids and keeping them engaged is a mammoth task. She mentioned in an interview to Mumbai Mirror, how she had come to respect teachers even more. “The positive side is are spending family time. I have grown closer to my children. I am learning to be a teacher which is very difficult; I have learnt to appreciate teachers out there. They have the most amazing jobs and so much patience.”

She has also explained how they as a family they work according to a plan. “I don’t have domestic help. I just have one nanny and the household chores are divided between Daniel, me and her,” she said. “The children have a routine. We do the same things every single day. Nisha has her school work (online school due to the lockdown) and they paint and do craft. We also engage in different physical activities like Zumba and exercise with them.”

Amid pandemic lockdown, Sunny has also been posting fun stuff online. Some time back, Sunny ditched the yoga pants and tried out some eighties fashion for a retro aerobics workout. Sunny had taken to Instagram to share a video where she is seen wearing high-cut leotards, crop top and a big bow on her hair.

First Sunny shared her look on the photo-sharing website and captioned: “Hmmm...something fun planned!! Video to come!” In the second video, the actor was seen exercising on the song 80’s hit Maniac with her sister-in-law Karishma Vohra in two separate TikTok windows.

