Sunny Leone posts love-filled pic with husband: ‘Dinner with Daniel Weber alone after so long!’

Actor Sunny Leone, who is currently in Los Angeles with her family, posted a picture with her husband Daniel Weber as they stepped out for dinner alone, without their kids.

She wrote: “Dinner with @dirrty99 alone after so long!” The couple sit together and pose for the picture; both of them are without masks.

Sunny has in fact been sharing quite a few posts of their various outings in and around Los Angeles. Earlier this week, she had out in the neighbourhood with Daniel and posted a picture of them together. Before that, she taken her daughter, Nisha Kaur Weber, for her first riding lesson and had written: “Taking my little girl Nisha to her first riding lesson. She looks like a little mini pro already. Good Job Nisha...So proud of you!” One of the pictures was of little Nisha, in complete riding gear, atop a horse.

In beginning June, Sunny with her mask in place, had visited a wildlife learning centre, which the couple is supporting. She had written: “Felt so blessed we could support this wild life learning center in the middle of two crisis’ they are all working hard to feed and care for these animals and returning as many back to the wild as possible.” The centre reportedly tries to rehabilitate wild animals back into the wild.

Prior to that, Daniel and she had visited a farm and informed how they were now picking their own vegetables. She had written: “Went to the farm today with @dirrty99 we are now picking our own veggies straight from Mother Earth! :) great day!”

Since mid March this year, ever since the first Coronavirus lockdown came into force across the nation, Sunny, Daniel and kids - Nisha, twin sons Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber - had stayed put in Mumbai. Then, in May, the family moved to their Los Angeles home to manage their family better during the times of a pandemic.

Sunny spoke about it while writing her Mother’s Day post and said: “Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers out there. In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer “corona virus” Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother’s Day!”

