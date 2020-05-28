Sunny Leone practices social distancing at LA’s Descanso Gardens: ‘Great way to get some fresh air, see the beauty of nature’

Actor Sunny Leone, who had flown to her Los Angeles home from Mumbai mid May with husband Daniel Weber and children, has been sharing pictures from there and her latest is from their visit to Descanso Gardens in the city.

She wrote: “Practising Social Distancing at @descansogardens great way to get some fresh air and see the beauty of nature.” In the picture, Sunny sits on the cemented platform near a water fountain in the garden. She is wearing a pair of jeans with a red and white polka dotted blouse to go with it. She has a black mask on. Her hair is neatly tied in a pony tail. The rest of her family members including husband Daniel and kids Nisha Kaur Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Asher Singh Weber are conspicuous by their absence.

On moving to her LA home amid coronavirus, Sunny wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers out there. In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer “corona virus” Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother’s Day.”

Apart from her Mumbai flat, Sunny maintains a home in Sherman Oaks, which is a 30-minute drive from Beverly Hills in Los Angeles. She bought the sprawling property in 2017.

Talking about dealing with three kids during lockdown with just a nanny, Sunny had previously tod Mumbai Mirror, “I don’t have domestic help. I just have one nanny and the household chores are divided between Daniel, me and her. The children have a routine. We do the same things every single day. Nisha has her school work (online school due to the lockdown) and they paint and do craft. We also engage in different physical activities like Zumba and exercise with them.”

