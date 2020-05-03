Sections
Sunny Leone pranks husband Daniel Weber by pretending to chop off her finger. Watch his reaction

Sunny Leone pulled a prank on her husband Daniel Weber by making him believe that she had accidentally chopped off her finger. Watch the video here.

Updated: May 03, 2020 16:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sunny Leone pulled a prank on her husband Daniel Weber and shared the video online.

Sunny Leone has been entertaining fans by going live on Instagram, where she is joined by special guests for a candid chat, every afternoon. However, Sunday was different, as she decided to prank her husband Daniel Weber.

Earlier in the day, Sunny told fans in a video that she is going to pull off an epic prank on Daniel. She said that he would not watch the video and get to know beforehand, as he had locked himself up in his room to write a song, and kept his phone aside so that he could concentrate fully.

Then, in another video, Sunny showed fans the artificial finger and fake blood made by her out of paint. She sets up the scene to look like she accidentally chopped off her finger while cooking and shouts out to Daniel to come and help her. He is seen freaking out until she draws his attention to the phone and he realises that the entire thing is being recorded.

Later, when Sunny asks Daniel how much he enjoyed her prank, he says, “Generally, I am a pretty serious person in life. That is just my personality. I actually don’t even like pranks that much. I don’t even like pranks on other people and I definitely don’t like pranks on me. So, if you want me to rate your prank, I think it’s a zero because I hated that it was done on me.”



 

Currently, Sunny is self-isolating with Daniel and their three children - Nisha, Noah and Asher. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she had said that she cannot wait for their school to reopen, after the lockdown.

“The first thing I would like to do once lockdown is done is drop my kids off to school and have a breather. Not only for myself, but for them too. I think that they really miss school, their friends and structure. We have promised them that we will go to Dubai once this lockdown is over,” she said.

