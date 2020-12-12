Sunny Leone reacts to Bihar student claiming he is her and Emraan Hashmi’s son: ‘Way to dream big’

A 20-year-old student from Muzaffarpur in Bihar claimed that Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone are his parents.

Sunny Leone reacted to a college student from Bihar naming her as his mother and Emraan Hashmi as his father in his admit card. The claims were made by 20-year-old Kundan Kumar, a second-year B.A. student of Dhanraj Mahto Degree College.

“This kids awsome !!!!! Way to dream big :)))))))) XO hahahaha,” Sunny tweeted, sharing a picture of the admit card. Earlier this week, Emraan reacted to the claim, by hilariously declaring, “I swear he ain’t mine.”

Authorities at the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University in Muzaffarpur were bewildered after finding out about the admit card, which has now gone viral online. The examinee, Kundan Kumar, is supposedly a student of Dhanraj Mahto Degree College, affiliated to the varsity and situated in Meenapur block of the district.

Kundan mischievously named ‘Emran Hasmi’ as his father. Though it is spelled differently from the way Emraan spells his name, the name of Sunny in the column against mother’s name and Chaturbhuj Sthan, the town’s infamous red light area, as the address, give it away.

“We have ordered an inquiry. It is obviously a mischief and the student might himself be responsible for the same. Based on the report of the inquiry further action will be taken,” the university’s registrar Ram Krishna Thakur said.

Emraan and Sunny featured together in a special song in Milan Luthria’s Baadshaho, titled Piya More. Apart from this, they have not worked in any film together.

Sunny has a slew of films in different stages of production in the pipeline, including Veeramadevi, Rangeela and Koka Kola. Emraan appeared in two films - Why Cheat India and The Body - last year as well as a web series, Bard of Blood. His upcoming projects include Mumbai Saga, Chehre and Ezra.

(With inputs from PTI)

