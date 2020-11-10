Sunny Leone returns to India for work: LA has become our vacation home since we moved to Mumbai; I’ve missed the city so much

On her way back to India from Los Angeles, Sunny Leone took to social media to share her excitement: “After 6 months, it’s time to come home Mumbai!! New adventure!...,” she wrote, along with a photo of her wearing mask at the airport. The actor, however, came alone this time. Husband, Daniel Webber, and children, Nisha, Noah and Asher, are still in LA.

“I missed Mumbai so much. Six months is way too long to be away from everything. The people, the food, the atmosphere, our neighbourhood, the loud honking sounds and all the crazy things that happen on the streets. LA has become our vacation home since we moved to India. And India has been our primary home where we spend most amount of our time,” the actor tells us.

Leone has a number of things lined up and she is here to finish all her pending work commitments. She has started shooting for her horror comedy film Koko Kola where she plays the lead. She also has two web shows, a south film, and upcoming season of reality show Splitsvilla.

“The film that we had been working on, we had to put a stop to it due to Covid-19, so I’ve come to complete it. There are a few songs, some pick up shots left that we want to finish as early as possible,” she says, adding that apart from her work, she’ll also get her house set up before flying to LA, and then return back to India with the entire family soon.

Talking about her work, Leone has been a part of a number of Bollywood films in the last few years and in most of them, she had a special song-and-dance appearances. Ask if she feels her capability as an artiste is yet to be tapped, Leone says she looks at it all quite differently.

“I’m extremely happy with all the work that I’ve done and how things have turned out. I believe you can only learn more, do more and figure out different avenues slowly. Everything in the industry is changing and it’s quite amazing. It feels great to have so many opportunities,” she says, quickly adding that before the pandemic, she had already signed a couple of digital shows and films.

Even when it comes to screen time, Leone isn’t the one to bother much, and she’s happy to have got pivotal parts in various projects during initial years of her career.

“If I could be a part of the film that’s really big and had a great star cast and my part is small in it, I’d love nothing more. The reason being you learn a lot more in a larger enterprise. As an actor, I really like drama pieces with gripping stories, whether it’s horror, drama, action, I should feel drawn to the story. For me ,it’s also about choosing a role that I believe I can work hard and accomplish,” she ends.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ