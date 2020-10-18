Sunny Leone reveals her current mantra: ‘I refuse to have a Covid bod’

Actor Sunny Leone, who is in Los Angeles with her husband and three kids, has been sharing glimpses into her workout routine on social media. The actor said in a new interview that her current goal is to not get a ‘Covid bod’.

Sunny, along with husband Daniel Weber and their three children -- daughter Nisha and twin sons Noah and Asher -- flew to LA as soon as restrictions on international travel were eased by the Indian government.

She told ETimes in an interview, “Though gyms that are open here in California are limited, I have been able to take up boxing again. I believe kick-boxing is the best way to jump-start kicking my butt to where I want it to be. I work every single muscle in my body punching and kicking a bag. And I have to tell you that it feels good! My mantra right now is that I refuse to have the ‘Covid bod’. No choice but to suffer and kick butt.”

She added, “I don’t know what kind of festive season we will be having, but I do know it’s time to go back to work on set. And that means I have to undo six months of taking it easy.” Sunny had shared an Instagram post to mark her first visit to the gym after three months, when restrictions were eased in LA. “After 3 months, finally the gym is open,” she’d written.

Also read: Sunny Leone goes back to gym as they reopen after 3 months, shares glimpse of workout

In a recent interview to The Times of India, the actor said that she misses Mumbai, which has been her home base ever since she moved to India to pursue a career in the film industry. “Like I said, I did not want to leave my Mumbai home at all. The plan to return to India is based on when international flights resume, normally. As soon we can fly back, we will. We want to be on the next flight to India,” she said.

On Saturday, she posted a picture of herself with the Hollywood sign in the background, and implied that she is about to leave LA. “Almost time to say goodbye to this beautiful place,” she wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more