Sunny Leone shares adorable birthday post for 'best dad and husband' Daniel Weber, says she's 'impossible' to deal with sometimes

Sunny Leone shares adorable birthday post for ‘best dad and husband’ Daniel Weber, says she’s ‘impossible’ to deal with sometimes

Actor Sunny Leone has wished her husband Daniel Weber on his birthday, and, in her post, thanked him for taking care of their family. She also admitted that she can be ‘impossible’ to deal with sometimes. See the post here.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 07:59 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sunny Leone poses with husband Daniel Weber.

Actor Sunny Leone has shared a birthday post for husband Daniel Weber, who turned 42 on October 20. Sunny took to Instagram to post a picture of them together, with a message of gratitude.

She wrote, “Happy Birthday to my one and only!! @dirrty99 life is crazy...hard...and maybe sometimes I’m impossible to deal with... but somehow you manage us (the children) all and do it lots of care and love. Thank you for being the best dad and husband ever! Happy birthday my love and let’s rock this coming year together! It’s “GO” time baby!”

 

Daniel also took to Instagram and shared glimpses of their ‘lit’ night together. “Thank you for an amazing birthday!!! Love you all and especially the one and only @sunnyleone!!!! Always making it perfect!!!” he wrote. In another post, which showed the couple eating ice cream, Daniel wrote, “Night is about to get f***ing lit !!! Ice cream and sequence!!! @sunnyleone.”



 

 

Sunny, Daniel and their three kids -- daughter Nisha and twin sons Asher and Noah -- flew to LA as soon as restrictions on international travel were eased by the Indian government.

In a recent interview to The Times of India, the actor said that she misses Mumbai, which has been her home base ever since she moved to India to pursue a career in the film industry. “Like I said, I did not want to leave my Mumbai home at all. The plan to return to India is based on when international flights resume, normally. As soon we can fly back, we will. We want to be on the next flight to India,” she said.

Also read: Sunny Leone is a proud mom as she shows off ‘little princess’ Nisha’s work of art. See pic here

On Saturday, she posted a picture of herself with the Hollywood sign in the background, and implied that she is about to leave LA. “Almost time to say goodbye to this beautiful place,” she wrote.

