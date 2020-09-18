Sunny Leone shares cryptic post after Kangana Ranaut drags her into spat with Urmila Matondkar: ‘People who don’t know you have the most to say’

Actor Sunny Leone has shared a cryptic post on social media, after her name was dragged into Kangana Ranaut’s ongoing public spat with Urmila Matondkar. Kangana had called Urmila a ‘soft porn star’ in a television interview, and had later justified her comment by suggesting that she hadn’t meant it in a derogatory manner, and pointing out that the film industry had welcomed former adult star Sunny Leone.

Sunny on Friday took to Instagram to share a picture of herself, with the caption, “Lunch date! Catching up on world drama!” The second photo in her post was more telling, however. It read, “It’s funny how the people that know the least about you have the most to say.” Sunny’s post has been ‘liked’ over 400000 times. “Accurate!” one person wrote in the comments.

Defending her comments against Urmila, Kangana had written in a tweet, “Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory.”

Kangana’s war of words with Urmila began when she appeared on television, and called Urmila a ‘soft porn star’ who, she said, is ‘not known for her acting’. Kangana was under the impression that Urmila had questioned her motives in her fight against the Shiv Sena. Urmila, speaking to journalist Barkha Dutt, said she had never brought up the BJP, or Kangana’s political motivations, in any interview.

Sunny, who after a successful career as an adult performer in the US transitioned into a Bollywood actor, said that the journey to be accepted was filled with struggle. “My journey is so different from everybody out there, and I was fortunate that people accepted me. It took a while for people to do that, but even when I first got here, there was a vast majority of people who accepted me, and that is why I survived. It’s the fans who kept me alive, and kept everything going. If it was not for them, I don’t think I would be here,” she told Hindustan Times.

Sunny is currently in the US with her husband and their three children, but said that she can’t wait to return to India, where her ‘heart’ is.

