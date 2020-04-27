Sections
Sunny Leone shows her abstract artwork made over 40 days during lockdown, says ‘It’s like our lives at the moment’. See pic

Sunny Leone has shared a glimpse of the painting she had been working on since past several weeks.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 07:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sunny Leone with her painting.

Sunny Leone has finally unveiled her abstract painting which she had been working on since more than a month. The actor had earlier shared several glimpses of her working on the art piece.

The actor has been keeping herself busy with various things, including painting. She is proud of her “lockdown piece of art”, which she has called “broken glass -- sort of like our lives at the moment”. Showing off her creation on social media, she wrote: “Finally done my lockdown piece of art. Have taken 40 days. It’s called ‘broken glass’ sort of like our lives at the moment. Everything might feel shattered, but every piece is meant to be next to each other to be made whole again. So if we can work together we also will feel whole again and come back together. Love you all.”

Her three kids: Nisha, Noah and Asher have also been keeping her tied up. On Sunday, she had posted a video with Nisha in which the mother and daughter were seen smiling. Their beauty was enhanced with the rose tiara filter. “Nisha is so so pretty!! I’m a lucky mommy! With the sweetest heart!!!” Sunny had captioned the video.

However, a candid video shared by Sunny, featuring husband Daniel Weber, told a different story. In the video, Daniel sang praises of Sunny, calling her a fantastic cook, claiming she looks beautiful at home all the time and helps out with the laundry. However, his placards said, “Help me! She is driving me crazy. She sleeps all day, her cooking sucks, she’s so lazy, she lives in pyjamas, she takes selfies all day.”



Also read: Kanika Kapoor spends time with family elders in Lucknow post recovery from coronavirus. See pic

She had earlier told Mumbai Mirror in an interview about not having any domestic help during the lockdown but only one nanny, with the household chores divided between her, Daniel and the nanny. “The children have a routine. We do the same things every single day. Nisha has her school work (online school due to the lockdown) and they paint and do craft. We also engage in different physical activities like Zumba and exercise with them,” she said.

(With IANS inputs)

