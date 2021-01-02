Sunny Leone to make an appearance on Bigg Boss 14, Ali Fazal turns 34

Here are top entertainment news stories.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt go on a jungle safari in Ranthambore with her mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt. See photo

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt kicked off the New Year by exploring the Ranthambore forest with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. A picture from their jungle safari was shared online by a paparazzo.

Happy birthday Ali Fazal: When actor took a 10-minute nap after proposing to Richa Chadha

Since early 2020, there had been a growing buzz that the next celebrity couple to get married would be Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. Then, in April, came a statement from the couple that they had postponed their wedding owing to the raging coronavirus pandemic.

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Sunny Leone aka ‘Doctor Sunny’ is here for check-up of the housemates

Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 will mainly be about Arshi Khan’s fight with Rubina Dilaik and a surprise as Sunny Leone appears on the show.

Anushka Sharma shares pictures from cosy New Year dinner with Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic join

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma rang in the New Year with Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic and a few other friends. Anushka shared monochrome pictures with Virat from the intimate dinner and wished fans a happy new year. “Wishing you all bountiful of love , happiness and prosperity this new year. From us to you,” she wrote on Instagram.

Malaika Arora shares cosy photo with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor from New Year bash, see Kareena Kapoor’s comment

Malaika Arora rang in the New Year with her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, in Goa. She shared a picture from the celebrations on Instagram and wished fans a happy 2021. She also said that she is ‘eternally grateful’.

