Sunny Leone ‘tops’ Kolkata college’s merit list, actor says ‘See you all in college next semester’

Actor Sunny Leone has reacted as yet another one of her ‘namesakes’ showed excellence in academics. She took to Twitter to share a hilarious post about a ‘mischievous’ addition to a college merit list.

The first list for the admission to BA (Honours) in English at Kolkata’s Ashutosh College posted on its website had the actor’s name at the top. An application ID and roll number accompanied the name on the list with a perfect 400 score in the best of four subjects in Cass 12 board examinations.

Even Sunny found out about the merit list and decided to have some fun with it. “See you all in college next semester!!! Hope your in my class ;),” she wrote in her tweet.

A college official called it an act of ‘mischief’. “It is an act of mischief as someone deliberately submitted a wrong application having typed Leone’s name. We have asked the admission department to correct it. We will also conduct an inquiry into the incident,” the official told PTI.

This is not the first time that a Sunny Leone has made it to the top of a merit list. Last year, the actor had ‘topped’ the draft list for junior engineer post in Bihar Public Health Engineering Department. The candidate claimed to have a diploma of engineering with a score of 98.5 points. Reacting to it, Sunny had tweeted, “HAHA, I’m so glad the OTHER me has scored so well !!!!! lol.”

However, the joint secretary (management) of PHED Bihar had said later that the candidate could be a bogus one. “Yes, we have received an application for the post with the name Sunny Leone whose father’s name is Leona Leone and she is born on May 13, 1991. She also claims to have a diploma of engineering with 98.5 points. However, we cannot confirm that this candidate application is genuine or not. This can be confirmed only after the process of certificate and document verification is done,” he said.

Sunny is currently in Los Angeles with her family. She flew to LA with her husband Daniel Weber and kids Nisha, Noah and Asher, after the coronavirus lockdown was lifted in India. She said that she felt her family would be safer in the US.

