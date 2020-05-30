Sunny Leone visits a farm with Daniel Weber: ‘We are now picking our own veggies straight from Mother Earth!’

Actor Sunny Leone visited a farm with her husband Daniel Weber on Friday and posted pictures on Instagram. In mid-May, the actor with her family left India for the US to better manage life with kids amid the lockdown.

Sharing pictures on Instagram, she wrote: “Went to the farm today with @dirrty99 we are now picking our own veggies straight from Mother Earth! :) great day!” In one of the pictures, Sunny posed in a field with rows of crops growing around her. In another picture, she posed alongside Daniel with an open expanse of farmland behind them. Neither of them are wearing masks.

On Thursday, Sunny had posted a picture of herself from a visit to a garden in Los Angeles, named Descanso Gardens; this time she had a black mask on.

In mid-May this year, Sunny along with Daniel and their kids - Nisha Kaur Weber, Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber - had flown to Los Angeles from Mumbai. On moving to her LA home during the coronavirus pandemic, Sunny had written: “Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers out there. In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer ‘corona virus’ Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother’s Day.”

Sunny had earlier spoken about how she had been coping with managing her three kids amid the lockdown in Mumbai. She had told Mumbai Mirror, “I don’t have domestic help. I just have one nanny and the household chores are divided between Daniel, me and her. The children have a routine. We do the same things every single day. Nisha has her school work (online school due to the lockdown) and they paint and do craft. We also engage in different physical activities like Zumba and exercise with them.”

Sunny maintains a sprawling bungalow in LA, which is situated in Sherman Oaks, a 30-minute drive from Beverly Hills. She bought the house in 2017. She also owns an apartment in Mumbai.

