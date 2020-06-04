Sunny Leone wants to return on ‘next flight to India’, reveals why she left for US with Daniel Weber and kids during lockdown

Sunny Leone flew to Los Angeles with her husband Daniel Weber and their three children -- Nisha, Asher and Noah -- last month, amid the global coronavirus pandemic. However, in a new interview, she has said that she did not want to leave their Mumbai home and would like to come back at the earliest.

“Personally, I was sad to leave Mumbai, and trust me, I didn’t want to leave, which is why it took us so long to decide to come here. However, it was important for us to be around Daniel’s mother and his family. Like everyone else, they wanted to be with their loved ones,” she told The Times of India in an interview.

Sunny has been enjoying her quarantine in the lap of nature, and often shares glimpses of her everyday activities on Instagram, from picking vegetables at a farm to feeding giraffes. However, she plans to return to Mumbai as soon as international flight services resume.

“Like I said, I did not want to leave my Mumbai home at all. The plan to return to India is based on when international flights resume, normally. As soon we can fly back, we will. We want to be on the next flight to India,” she said.

On Mother’s Day, Sunny shared in an Instagram post that she took off to the US, as she and Daniel felt that their children would be ‘safer’ against the coronavirus there. She wrote, “In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer ‘corona virus’. Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do.”

