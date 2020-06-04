Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sunny Leone wants to return on ‘next flight to India’, reveals why she left for US with Daniel Weber and kids during lockdown

Sunny Leone wants to return on ‘next flight to India’, reveals why she left for US with Daniel Weber and kids during lockdown

Sunny Leone travelled to Los Angeles in May with husband Daniel Weber and their three children, as she wanted to be with his mother and family.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 12:03 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sunny Leone is currently at her Los Angeles mansion with husband Daniel Weber and their children Nisha, Noah and Asher.

Sunny Leone flew to Los Angeles with her husband Daniel Weber and their three children -- Nisha, Asher and Noah -- last month, amid the global coronavirus pandemic. However, in a new interview, she has said that she did not want to leave their Mumbai home and would like to come back at the earliest.

“Personally, I was sad to leave Mumbai, and trust me, I didn’t want to leave, which is why it took us so long to decide to come here. However, it was important for us to be around Daniel’s mother and his family. Like everyone else, they wanted to be with their loved ones,” she told The Times of India in an interview.

Sunny has been enjoying her quarantine in the lap of nature, and often shares glimpses of her everyday activities on Instagram, from picking vegetables at a farm to feeding giraffes. However, she plans to return to Mumbai as soon as international flight services resume.

“Like I said, I did not want to leave my Mumbai home at all. The plan to return to India is based on when international flights resume, normally. As soon we can fly back, we will. We want to be on the next flight to India,” she said.



Also read | Natkhat movie review: Vidya Balan’s short film will leave you shaken but hopeful

On Mother’s Day, Sunny shared in an Instagram post that she took off to the US, as she and Daniel felt that their children would be ‘safer’ against the coronavirus there. She wrote, “In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer ‘corona virus’. Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

On This Day: Kohli’s India trash Pakistan in Champions Trophy opener
Jun 04, 2020 12:30 IST
Reliance Industries closes $7 billion rights issue, India’s largest ever
Jun 04, 2020 12:29 IST
Jharkhand’s budding archer forced to sell vegetables for living; CM comes as ‘messiah’
Jun 04, 2020 12:27 IST
Robot waiters deployed in Dutch restaurant for contactless experience
Jun 04, 2020 12:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.