Sunny Leone works out at ‘boring’ home gym as US closes down gyms again: ‘It is better than getting Covid-19’. Watch

Sunny Leone has shared a video of her home workout on Instagram, expressing disappointment on the closure of gyms amid coronavirus pandemic. The actor is currently living with her family in Los Angeles.

Sharing a video from her static cycling session, Sunny wrote, “All gyms have closed again! So back to the boring home gym! Just when we felt things might return to a little normalcy. NOPE!!! As you can see my level of excitement is soooo high! Lol but better this then getting COVID.”

A few days before, Sunny had been sharing several candid pictures and videos of her family from their various outings to the beach and to the lakeside. She recently threw a house party to celebrate her daughter Nisha’s ’gotcha’ day. Sunny and husband Daniel Weber had adopted Nisha from Latur in Maharashtra.

Sunny shared several pictures from the party which by attended by few close friends and their kids. Sharing a note for her daughter, she wrote, “3yrs ago you chose us...us to be your mama & papa...to trust us to take care of you...to show us what real love is...the second I laid eyes on you, I knew you were my daughter. Today I look at you and I see a glimpse of the strong independent woman you will become. After this year I know you will have many questions but I will be there every step of the way while we figure it out together. I love you Nisha and Happy “Gotcha” Day. You are the light in our lives and the reason for all our joy everyday!!”

Sunny had also been shooting for a dance number, being directed and produced by husband Daniel. She had recently teased the song with a behind the scenes boomerang video on Instagram and captioned it, “Almost time to dance!! Hehehe.”

