Sunny Pawar hopes to work with Dev Patel again

It has been almost four years since Sunny Pawar made the world stand up and take notice of his talent. His debut, Lion (2016), in which he played the young Dev Patel took him across the world and won him accolades and adoration.

“My parents and family have been very supportive,” says Sunny adding that most projects that he took up, were shot during his summer vacations. And if not, then, “the director would give a letter to the school and I was given permission for the shooting.” The actor adds that his friends, at times, used to send him notes and home works on WhatsApp.

Sunny Pawar and Nicole Kidman in Lion

Pawar’s latest film, Chippa, recently released on an OTT platform. The actor, who is a fan of Rajinikant, shot for the film primarily in Kolkata. “It was my second time in Kolkatta after Lion. I enjoy shooting in the city because of the food, both in hotels and the street,” he says.

Dev Patel, Sunny says, has already watched his film. “He is very nice to me during every interaction. I am glad that he liked my performance. I haven’t been able to connect with him that regularly. I hope to meet work with him sometime soon,” he concludes.