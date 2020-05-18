Sunny side up: Amid lockdown, celebs say ‘Soak up the sun to stay healthy’

Actor Hrithik Roshan soaks up the sun, and urges people to get their shot of Vitamin D every day.

If you follow what your favourite celebs are doing amid the lockdown, take a good cue from them and get a dose of sunshine for the upkeep of your health, while you have the chance.

Celebrities such as Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kirti Kulhari, have been sharing their sun-kissed photographs on social media. “Get your shot of sun. Everyday. 10 mins... Find a way. #stayalert #mentalhealth #vitd #staybright #lockdowntips,” tweeted Roshan, his Greek God looks accentuated by the rays of the sun.

Chopra Jonas, basking in the LA sun, drew a parallel to the current situation, saying “There is always a light at the end of the tunnel... Hang in there world.” Khan simply shared “Sunshine on my mind... and my face”, while Kulhari urged, “The only way to get Vitamin D (which my body has a big lack of) now, is sitting at home soaking in this light.”

Kulhari shares she has Vitamin D deficiency for a long time, and even though while at home, she’s unable to get the amount of sunshine she wants, she ensures getting catching an hour of it before the sunset every evening. That apart, she believes in the religious and spiritual and religious significance of sun in Indian culture, adding that we do the Surya Namaskar for a reason.

Medically speaking, senior orthopedist Dr Maninder Singh Shah explains, “Spending time in the sun allows your body to create more serotonin, a hormone that plays a crucial role in helping people feel good and keeping stress at bay. It also gives our body a rich dose of Vitamin D which helps us absorb nutrients like calcium and phosphorus that are key for healthy bones and muscles.”

A Vitamin D deficiency, which has become rampant nowadays courtesy indoor lifestyles, can lead to a loss of bone density which can contribute to osteoporosis and fractures in adults, and rickets among kids, he adds. Apart from bone health, sun exposure also promotes better sleep, elevates the mood and lowers blood pressure.

For those concerned about how excessive exposure to sunlight can harm skin, experts say soaking in the rays at a specific time and in a consistent manner can be beneficial, but with caution.

Dr Anupriya Goel, Aesthetic Dermatologist, says, “You must soak up sun with your face, legs and arms exposed for 15-30 minutes between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., about three times a week, especially in summer months (April to October).”

A word of caution - don’t overdo it as it may leave you with sun allergies and pigmentation disorders. The idea is not to get burned, says dermatologist Dr Nivedita Dadu, who adds that using sunscreen (SPF 30 is ideal for all Indian skin tones but could vary as per skin type), wide hats and sunglasses could be used for soaking in the sun, but smartly.

On the contrary, celebrity fitness expert Leena Mogre wonders why a lot of cosmetologists advise people to be wary of being out in the sun, especially without sun block. “Most senior citizens have superb skin, and they have never applied sun block... Having said that, whatever age a person is, they need the sun. It's important for the skin, to build immunity, and to keep everyone cheerful,” she adds.