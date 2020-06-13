Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Bollywood / Sunny Singh: The future will be good for those who work hard and sharpen their skills 

Sunny Singh: The future will be good for those who work hard and sharpen their skills 

Actor Sunny Singh doesn’t want to let the Covid-19 crisis affect his mental peace, shares he is focusing on positives and staying strong.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 18:38 IST

By Shreya Mukherjee, Hindustan Times

Sunny Singh is known for his successful Bollywood films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

There's something that Sunny Singh’s 68-year-old father Jai Singh Nijjar can do, and he can’t — it’s to ace headstands. And Nijjar, a known Bollywood action director who has worked in Singham (2011), Chennai Express (2013), and Shivaay (2016), can hold the posture for almost half an hour. For Singh, it’s inspiring to see how his father hasn’t missed out on his fitness regime even during the lockdown. 

“He’s very particular about all-round mind and body fitness. It gets him going through good and bad times. In fact, the times that we’re going through right now, also requires a similar approach,” says Singh, who is keen to work with his father on a project, and shares his “dream” of doing a movie around “the life of a stuntman”. 

Given the current scenario, many are worried about their work getting affected. Mention this to Singh, 34, and he says, “Jo ho raha hai, sabhi ke saath ho raha hai. We’ll have to follow the government guidelines before going back to work. It’ll take time, but we need to save our lives first. Getting hyper or stressed won’t end the crisis. It’ll only spoil your mental health.”

But what he finds depressing, is to see how many people are suffering, while others continue to flout guidelines issues by the government. “If we don’t direct our mind towards the positive and right, it would be difficult to win this fight against corona,” he asserts. 



Stressing on the importance of staying calm during such crisis, the actor cites his own experience of how he overcame tough time. “When Ujda Chaman didn’t do well at the box office, I felt bad, but didn’t lose heart. Those who watched it on OTT, said nice things about my performance. It made me realise the importance of staying patient. The future will be good for those who work hard and sharpen their skills. And not to forget the learning that bad times bring along,” Singh tells us.

While the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor has been helping his staff during this crisis, he and his friends have been distributing food to those in need, and his family has also donated to a Gurudwara.

At home, Singh is helping mother with household chores, reading and watching a lot of films. “I totally travel to a parallel universe. I see this as a time to focus on self-growth, which has probably come as a blessing in disguise,” he ens on a positive note.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

I had Covid-19. And society decided to stigmatise me
Jun 13, 2020 20:07 IST
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally swells to 1.4 lakh, 57K of them in Mumbai
Jun 13, 2020 20:08 IST
Sarah J Maas: Never been able to explain why I love fantasy so much
Jun 13, 2020 20:11 IST
4 persons who assaulted cops get bail, asked to deposit ₹5000 in CM’s Relief Fund
Jun 13, 2020 20:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.