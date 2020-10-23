Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari BTS: Manoj Bajpayee donned six different looks for his character, watch video

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has donned various avatars in his upcoming film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and a behind-the-scene video shows the hard work that went behind each of his looks. Manoj could be seen in the get-up of a woman, and many other avatars in the trailer that landed recently. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari marks the return of Tere Bin Laden-fame director Abhishek Sharma and the film will hit theatres this Diwali. It is the story of a wedding detective, Mangal (Manoj) who runs background checks on prospective grooms. It gets dramatic when the worlds of Suraj (Diljit) and Mangal collide. The new video shows Manoj as a beggar, an old dabbawala, a turbaned Sikh and one Maharashtrian woman complete with nauvari saree.

Earlier, director Abhishek had compared the tone of his movie to that of Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee’s movies. He said in a statement, “The film is set in the 90s. We have Manoj sir playing a wedding detective, who does a background check of grooms, which was a norm during those times. There was a time when there was no mobile phone or social media and people had to deal with everything physically. It is very much in the vein of films made by Hrishkesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee. It is a clean family-comedy. It is a funny film but not a slapstick. It is a social satire.”

The film’s ensemble cast includes Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Nehha Pendse, Manuj Sharma, Neeraj Sood, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Karishma Tanna, Vanshikha Sharma among others.

Meanwhile, Manoj awaits the release of second season of his popular web series The Family Man, apart from Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

