Surekha Sikri denies seeking financial aid: Don’t want wrong impression to be created that I’m going around begging for money

Surekha Sikri had recently voiced against the Maharashtra government’s decision to not permit cast and crew above 65 years to shoot. While talking to us, she shares that though she got a few offers, they were all for ad films.

“But nothing has been finalised yet. Again, these won’t be sufficient. I need to do more work to take care of my medical bills and other expenses. I think producers aren’t ready to take the risk,” she says.

While she needs to work now to manage her expenses, Sikri, 75, is quite upset with recent reports doing the rounds that she has asked her friends for loans.

“I don’t want any wrong impression to be created among people that I am going around begging people for money. I don’t want charity. Yes many have reached out to me, which is very kind of them. I really feel grateful. But I’ve not taken anything from anyone. Give me work and I want to earn respectfully,” adds the National Award winning actor.

Read: Surekha Sikri says decision to stop senior actors from working unfair: ‘It cancels all my effort to be Atma Nirbhar’

Sikri, who has not been working for quite some time, says the present pandemic has only made things worse. “If politicians and bureaucrats over 65 are still working, why can’t the actors and technicians also go out? Many of us are going through a difficult time, we need money to survive. Such restrictions are making things difficult for us,” asserts the actor, whose medical expenses go up to Rs 2 lakh a month.

In 2018, she suffered a brain stroke that left her partially paralysed. While she took time to recover, Sikri couldn’t take up much work, which had an effect on her financial status.

Last seen in Ghost Stories earlier this year, Sikri is raring to resume work and insists that she can take care of herself with a little help from her nurses.

“I’ll take all necessary precautions. I can’t sit at home like this any longer and be a burden on my family. Everyone is going through a tough time and these medical bills are adding to my concern,” adds the actor, who’s planning to write a letter to Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar sharing her concern.

“Yes, I’ve asked my manager to draft this letter. I feel the Maharashtra government should understand our plight. How could they come up with such a rule without thinking about the implications? Did they think about how seniors actors would be affected?” concludes the actor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ