Surekha Sikri discharged from hospital, weeks after suffering a brain stroke

Actor Surekha Sikri has been discharged from the hospital after being treated there for more than 10 days. Seen in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Badhaai Ho, Surekha suffered a brain stroke earlier this month and had to be rushed to the hospital. She was reportedly discharged on September 22.

It was initially rumoured that Surekha needed financial help and actor Sonu Sood even tweeted about it. However, the actor’s manager later refuted all such rumours, saying that her son is taking care of her and she also has her own savings to ensure her treatment was taken care of.

A Times of India report quoted Dr Ashutosh Shetty, the neurologist who was supervising the actor’s treatment, as saying, “Surekhaji has improved from the time she suffered the stroke. She recognises people. She is even walking with support. Of course, she will need time before she can resume working and needs physiotherapy now.” The report, published on Friday, also contacted the 75-year-old actor’s nurse who confirmed that the actor is now stable.

This is the second time that Surekha has had a stroke. She had also suffered a brain stroke in 2018 after she fell in the bathroom and hit her head. She had told Hindustan Times in an interview last year, “I had a brain stroke ten months ago and I have been recovering since then. I fell down and hit my head in the bathroom while shooting in Mahabaleshwar. I have not been able to work due to my illness. The doctors say that I will be alright soon.”

Surekha, who has three National Film Awards to her credit, has worked in memorable films like Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro, Zubeidaa and Dillagi. Her performances in Tamas (1988), Mammo (1995) and Badhaai Ho (2018). A veteran in theatre as well, Surekha has also won the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1989 for her contributions towards Hindi theatre. She has also worked in popular TV shows like Saat Phere - Saloni Ka Safar, Balika Vadhu, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil.

