Surekha Sikri does not need financial aid, confirms her manager: ‘We would like to acknowledge everyone who reached out to us’

Veteran actor Surekha Sikri, who was recently admitted to a Mumbai hospital after suffering a brain stroke, is not facing any financial crunch, her manager has confirmed. Surekha was rushed to Criticare Hospital in Mumbai after she had a brain stroke on Tuesday morning.

Surekha’s long-time manager Vivek Sidhwani told Mid Day, “That was incorrectly put out in the press. Surekhaji has her own finances and the family, including her son, is by her side. There is no need for financial assistance for now. Many of her well-wishers, colleagues and filmmakers were kind enough to offer financial assistance. They have been informed that the family is taking care of everything and giving her the best possible treatment. We would like to acknowledge everyone who reached out to us.”

It was earlier reported that Surekha’s nurse had appealed to the film industry to help the veteran actor. A Navbharat Times report quoted the actor’s nurse as saying, “I rushed her to the hospital and she is currently being treated. I couldn’t get her admitted to any other hospital because of high fees. We do not have that kind of money,” she said, urging the film industry to provide financial aid.

Sharing an update on the actor’s health, a Times of India report had quoted neurologist Dr Ashutosh Shetty, “Well, the fluid in the lungs will have to be tapped and then sent for analysis. Blood thinners have been administered and this will take time. She talks but only one word at a time. She has had an acute stroke, her responses are faint and slow, and this will take time.” The report added that Surekha was admitted to the hospital under Dr Shetty’s supervision.

Surekha has worked in several memorable films including Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro, Dillagi and Zubeidaa. She also has three National Film Awards to her credit - Tamas (1988), Mammo (1995) and Badhaai Ho (2018). She also won the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1989 for her contributions towards Hindi theatre. Surekha has also featured in popular TV shows like Saat Phere - Saloni Ka Safar, Balika Vadhu, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil.

