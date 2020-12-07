Suresh Menon criticises fake Twitter war between Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap: ‘Just shows to what extent people can go for publicity’

Actor and comedian Suresh Menon was not among those who agreed with a staged Twitter war between Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap ahead of their film, AK vs AK’s trailer launch. The actor took to Twitter to post a not-so-flattering comment as Anurag and Anil traded barbs.

He wrote: “The fake Anil kapoor vs Anurag kashyap twitter war, just shows to what extent people can go for #publicity...... the truth is good content doesn’t need such publicity ... #undekhi #Scam1992”. Looked like many on Twitter seemed to agree with him. One user wrote: “Bhai more power to you to speak up openly.. I m sure Bollywood gang will not like this at all.” Another user said: “Absolutely Suresh! Bollywood is acting really desperate in the recent times to gain publicity, after the kind of reception they’ve been getting post June. But how would they any know better? For all their lives they’ve been in that bubble and taken the audience for granted.” A third seemed to still believe it was for real. He commented: “OMG! It was publicity?”

On Sunday, Anil took to Twitter to congratulate his Dil Dhadakne Doh co-star Shafali Shah on Delhi Crime’s big win. That’s when Anurag jumped in and took a dig at Anil over his Oscar. From then on, the two kept hitting out at each other over their respective shortcomings with regard to their respective careers.

Also read: Aditya Narayan says he will move into 5 BHK flat with wife Shweta Agarwal soon: ‘I have been saving since years’

The entire Twitter war was reportedly to promote their upcoming Netflix film, AK vs AK, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. In the film, Anurag will be seen playing a disgraced filmmaker who kidnaps the daughter of an actor, the latter being played by Anil. The director wants the actor to star in his next film.

Anil was in the news after reports emerged that he had tested positive for Covid-19. The actor took to Twitter to squash such rumours and wrote: “In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes.” He had been shooting for his upcoming film, Jug Jug Jeeyo in Chandigarh alongwith co-actors Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Sadly, Neetu and Varun have both tested positive for the virus.

Follow @htshowbiz for more