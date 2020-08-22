Suresh Raina shares pic with Sushant Singh Rajput in Dhoni look, says ‘it still hurts my brother, but truth will prevail’

Cricketer Suresh Raina has posted a picture of himself with actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant died by suicide on June 14. “It still hurts my brother but I know truth will prevail,” Raina wrote in his post.

The picture shows Sushant, wearing a red cap, posing with Raina. By the looks of it, the photo was taken around the time the actor was working on MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, the biopic of former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Both Dhoni and Raina announced their retirement from international cricket on August 15.

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, who directed Sushant in the Dhoni biopic, had said that the cricketer was ‘shattered’ upon hearing the news of Sushant’s death. “Apart from calling Mahi bhai, I have also called two of his best friends Mihir Diwakar and Arun Pandey,” Neeraj told xtratime.in. “They all seemed very upset with such a terrible news. Mahi bhai was in a shock to hear the news and got shattered.”

Sushant’s father, KK Singh, has filed an FIR against the actor’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, for abetting his suicide and siphoning off his funds, among other allegations. The case was being investigated by the Mumbai and Patna police, but a turf war led to the investigation being handed over to the CBI.

Several Bollywood personalities, including Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra and others have supported the CBI’s takeover of the case. While the initial investigation surmised that Sushant was suffering from depression, the family has been hesitant about accepting this narrative. “Rhea had been suffering from her own anxiety issues and panic attacks and Sushant’s conduct had aggravated these conditions. That said, she was not at all comfortable with leaving Sushant,” her lawyer told Zoom.

