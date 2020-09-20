Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Surveen Chawla, Anjana Sukhani support Anurag Kashyap: ‘Have the privilege to know the real feminist in you, I take the honour to stand for you’

Surveen Chawla, Anjana Sukhani support Anurag Kashyap: ‘Have the privilege to know the real feminist in you, I take the honour to stand for you’

Actors Surveen Chawla, Anjana Sukhani, lyricist Garima and a few others have been tweeting in support of Anurag Kashyap after an actor made allegations of sexual assault against him. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and Tapsee Pannu have also tweeted in support.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 18:02 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Surveen Chawla, who has worked with Anurag Kashyap, tweeted in his support.

Actors Surveen Chawla and Anjana Sukhani have come forward to support filmmaker Anurag Kashyap after an actor alleged he had forced himself upon her. Just hours after the allegations were made on social media, Anurag denied them and called it an effort to silence him.

Surveen wrote in a series of tweets, “Let them creep Let them crawl U my friend As always stand tall These false flag bearers of feminism....Opportunism??? They dont honour men like u, For their lack of knowledge in knowing know who u really are, And claims they make,that are just so bizarre! @anuragkashyap72. Ur life,ur work and the women u create with ur craft...speak volumes about u.I have the priveledge to know the real feminist in u, I take the honour my friend to stand for u! @anuragkashyap72.”

 

 



Actor Anjana tweeted, “There is no way he would misbehave or harrass women ...no way @anuragkashyap72.”

 

Lyricist Garima also tweeted, “If you are a woman who wants to work in the film industry, there is no safer place than an @anuragkashyap72 team.”

 

Also read: Shekhar Suman on claims of drug use at Karan Johar’s 2019 party: ‘Why wasn’t any action taken then?’

Refuting all the allegations made against him, Anurag had tweeted late Saturday, “Kya baat hai, itna samay le liya mujhe chup karwane ki koshish mein. Chalo koi nahin. Mujhe chup karaate karaate itna jhooth bol gaye ki aurat hote hue doosri auraton ko bhi sang ghaseet liya. Thodi toh maryada rakhiye, madam. Bas yahi kahunga ki jo bhi aarop hain aap ke sab bebuniyaad hain (Wow, it took you so long to try to silence me. Never mind. In the process of silencing me, you dragged other women in this, despite being a woman. Please have some dignity, madam. All I want to say is that every allegation is baseless).”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s nominal GDP to grow 19 per cent in 2022: Finance ministry
Sep 20, 2020 17:41 IST
India provides soft loan of $250 mn to the Maldives
Sep 20, 2020 18:02 IST
DC vs KXIP Live score: Battle of the equals promises a nail-biter
Sep 20, 2020 18:03 IST
After ruckus in Rajya Sabha, Venkaiah Naidu to take a call on unruly behaviour of MPs
Sep 20, 2020 17:27 IST

latest news

Srinagar airport security gets a boost with latest baggage screening system
Sep 20, 2020 18:10 IST
DC vs KXIP: Rishabh Pant vs Mujeeb Ur Rahman could decide fate of match
Sep 20, 2020 18:11 IST
UK to slap fines of up to $13,000 on those flouting Covid rules
Sep 20, 2020 18:09 IST
India provides soft loan of $250 mn to the Maldives
Sep 20, 2020 18:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.