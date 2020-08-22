‘Sushant had so much to live for’

In the sad season of social isolation, one has been witness to many losses and the untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has baffled and upset many. Neeta Mohindra, who spent a lifetime teaching art at the BBK DAV College, Amritsar, and acting both on stage and on screen, says, “Despite all the glitz, Mumbai is a cold city. Although one works together in projects, yet the association ends when the task is over.”

However, she remembers warming up to Rajput during the shooting of cricketer MS Dhoni’s biopic in Kharhakpur. “I found Sushant to be a congenial and courteous person and got interested in his life for here was an A-grader from IIT who chose to quit a career as an engineer to become an actor,” says Neeta.

Actor Neeta Mohindra ( HT Photo )

She adds that he just took it in his stride and did so well in television and then carved a niche for himself in cinema, endearing himself to fans as he went along with dance in his feet and a smile on his face.

“The end to this promising actor left everyone stumped. It is really sad if he was murdered and sadder still if he took his own life for he had so much to live for. He had done well creatively and financially and had so many diverse interests. He is said to have invented this Corona App in which infection could be detected by just breathing into your mobile,” she says.

“The last I met him was when there was a grand celebration of the biopic grossing Rs 200 crore. In fact, my interest in him has grown with his passing away,” says Neeta, who has done a short film on mental health ‘Smile Simi’ this summer.

She adds that there is a greater need to lay emphasis on mental health in the present times of stress and struggle.