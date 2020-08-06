Sushant’s case is long drawn battle, says Ananth Mahadevan

With the ongoing investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and its media coverage, filmmaker Ananth Mahadevan, feels the media has gone overboard and “given it precedence over other issues in the country”.

He adds, “With new information every day, there are so many conspiracy theories coming up including if it was a health issue that led him to take his life or a professional pressure brought him down or maybe it was a mix of both. Sure, showbiz has that appeal and interests the media and public but with so many factors being talked about, it’s making a muddle of the investigation.”

Mahadevan states that there have been a number of suicide/mystery deaths including Marilyn Monroe, Divya Bharti, Jiah Khan, Disha Salian and now Sushant, “which never have proper closure”. He says, “Would we get answers in his case? Are we in for a long drawn battle? Moreover, this case has, inadvertently, exposed the dealings within the glamour world. The case has thrown light on how ruthless it can be and how professional relationships between contemporaries are comfortable. Questions about nepotism etc have risen from this and how you end up being distraught and cut up by peers. You feel isolated and things drive you to a point where you take your own life.”

Talking about the investigation, the director says these things take time as one has to make sense of things. “Now, things like his personal relation, accounts, his mental health are being looked at. It could be all of them put together, which we will all know in due course. It is a huge question mark as of now. But, the film industry can surely learn lessons from this case. In this business, the pressure can kill you as you have a public image. As for the coverage, we should take a back seat and let the authorities do their job but also not let the case be forgotten like many others in the past,” he signs off.