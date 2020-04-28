Sushant Singh Rajput aces clap push-ups in new video, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty drops fiery comment

Gyms all over the country are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that is not stopping our celebrities from keeping up with their fitness routine. Sushant Singh Rajput shared a glimpse into his home workout, as he did clap push-ups. “Clap clap,” he captioned the video, which has already garnered lakhs of views on Instagram.

Rhea Chalraborty, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with Sushant, dropped fire emojis on the post. Ekta Kapoor commented, “Sushiiiii faaab,” followed by a heart emoji. Several fans also showered love on the workout video. One Instagram user called it his ‘quarantine motivation’ while another wrote, “Beast mode praa.”

Sushant and Rhea sparked link-up rumours with their frequent public appearances since May last year. While their affectionate Instagram posts and dates seem to suggest that there is a romance brewing between them, they have refused to confirm or deny anything.

Recently, Rhea told PTI in an interview that she was not bothered by the speculation that she was dating Sushant. She said, “Sushant is a dear friend. It (spotlight) doesn’t bother me. We are people who are in the limelight. If we want people to watch your films, they will also want to talk about our personal lives. It’s the most common psychology to discuss other people. So I don’t get bothered by it.”

Sushant, who was a popular face on the small screen before he graduated to films in 2013 with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che, recently made his digital debut with the heist drama Drive. The film, which also starred Jacqueline Fernandez, was unanimously panned by critics but became one of the most watched Indian titles on Netflix.

Rhea was a VJ before she made her Bollywood debut with Ashima Chibber’s Mere Dad Ki Maruti. She was last seen on the big screen in the romantic drama Jalebi.

