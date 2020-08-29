Sushant Singh Rajput admitted he was claustrophobic in 2015 interview, had said he had insomnia too. Watch

Actor Rhea Chakraborty had claimed in a recent interview that her late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput felt claustrophobic in flights and had to take medicines for it. Her statement was denied by various parties, including his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. Now, however, a video of the actor himself, confessing to being claustrophobic and an insomniac, has surfaced online.

In a video interview with Zee Cafe in 2015, Sushant was asked to play the game of two truths and a lie. Sushant said three facts about him, one of which was a lie: 1. That he is claustrophobic, 2. The he sleeps for six hours every day, and 3. That he was a terrible singer. He then revealed that the second fact was a lie. He said that he was an insomniac and could only sleep for two hours everyday.

Ankita had responded to Rhea’s statement by posting a video of Sushant in a flight simulator. “Dream. Is this #claustrophobia ? u always wanted to fly and u did it,” she had written in her caption. Ankita and Sushant were together for almost seven years and broke up in 2016, one year after the interview aired.

In her interview with India Today, Rhea had shared, “Europe ke trip jaane wale din Sushant ne mujhe bola ki usko flight mein baithne se bohot claustrophobia hai aur uske liye woh ek dawai leta hai jiska naam hai Modafinil. Uske paas woh dawai humesha rehti thi aur flight pe jaane se pehle usne woh dawai khud hi le li (The day we were to leave for our Europe trip, Sushant told me that he feels very claustrophobic on flights and he takes a medicine for it called Modafinil. He always had that medicine with him and before getting on the flight, he took it himself). He didn’t even have to get a prescription because unke paas already woh dawai thi (he already had that medicine with him).”

Sushant died on June 14. His father filed and FIR against Rhea, her family members and a few others, for abetment to suicide. His family members have accused her of using him to further her career in Bollywood and misappropriating his funds. She has denied the allegations.

His death is being investigated by the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau.

