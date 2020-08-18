Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian’s WhatsApp chat reveals they were in touch till April, see messages here

Amid claims that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput barely knew his former manager Disha Salian and had met her only once, their WhatsApp chats have revealed that they were in touch till April this year, just two months before their respective deaths. Sushant and Disha died in early June, within a week of each other.

Times Now reports that Disha reached out to Sushant regarding a brand endorsement for an edible oil in April, and he replied seeking details. A few days later, she contacted him about a digital campaign for the popular multiplayer game PUBG, and he asked for the script for the video. The two of them also discussed another promotional campaign which would require him to speak to fans over the phone.

Recently, Disha’s father Satish Salian said that she had no link with Sushant. “They had only met once along with his manager for about an hour,” he had told Mid-Day.

Disha fell to her death from a high-rise building on the night of June 8, while Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14. Many, including former actor and talk show host Simi Garewal, have alleged that the two deaths are connected.

Simi had written on Twittter that an investigation into Disha’s death will uncover the ‘conspiracy’ behind Sushant’s death. “#DishaSalian death must be investigated.Why was it ignored?? It will reveal the truth of the conspiracy linked to the murder of #SSR. #CBIforShushant MUST investigate. We demand the truth. We can’t be stopped now..”

Meanwhile, Sushant’s lawyer, Priyanka Khimani, who started working with him in 2019, said that linking his death with Disha’s was ‘absolutely bizarre and illogical’. “I never met Disha. It is absolutely bizarre and illogical. I did not have any interaction or email exchange. I remember reaching out to Sushant that your name is being dragged into it when this news broke out. This is how much we knew her. I had no interaction with her,” she told India Today.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

