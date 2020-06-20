Sushant Singh Rajput bought himself a bike after saving up from giving tuitions to engineering students

Sections
Sushant Singh Rajput taught aspiring engineering students when he was in first year of college and bought himself a bike.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 15:10 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushant Singh Rajput with his first bike.

Sushant Singh Rajput was a man of many hobbies and interests. He loved to gaze at stars, read up on the works of the great philosophers, learn about the latest scientific advancements. He also loved a good bike. Sushant, who died on Sunday, once shared a picture of a very fancy bike he bought in college.

The actor had shared a throwback picture on 2016 which showed him perched on his cool bike, a second hand, modified Honda CBR. He looked much younger in the picture and skinnier than we had seen him in films. Sushant said he bought the bike from the money he had saved up after teaching engineering students.

 

“Bike I bought by giving tuitions 2 aspiring engineering students.My 1st year in college.Specs were 2 appear serious:),” he wrote. After his death, many fan pages on social media have been sharing the picture of the actor and his bike.



Bikes were also how Sushant and cricketer MS Dhoni bonded with each other. He once said in an interview to Hindustan Times, “Dhoni is also extremely passionate about bikes, just like me. I was surprised to know that even he struggled hard to buy his first bike. When two bike lovers start discussing bikes, be sure that it will be a long conversation which we have had many.” He added, “Even though my schedule does not allow me to ride my bike often in Mumbai, I don’t miss a chance to ride it whenever I can.” Sushant played MS Dhoni in his biopic.

Later in his career, Sushant bought BMW K1300. “Even though I’m very attached to my new bike, the first one will always remain very special,” he had said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

