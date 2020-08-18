Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput case: Actor’s father KK Singh records his statement with ED

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Actor’s father KK Singh records his statement with ED

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh has recorded his statement with Enforcement Directorate in Delhi, as per reports.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 15:38 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh maintained his claim that Rs 15 crore were siphoned off from his son’s account.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh has recorded his statement with the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED is investigating financial irregularities in the actor’s business dealings.

KK Singh recorded his statement in Delhi. A complainant in the case, Singh has maintained his claim that his son’s girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family had siphoned off at least Rs 15 crore from Sushant’s bank accounts. His session last for a good four to five hours.

As per Times Now report, KK Singh also shared some bank statements that the family had managed to access when they were themselves investigating this case and that he continues to maintain that there is a case of money laundering. .

On August 17, Rhea’s chartered accountant Ritesh Shah had also been called in for questioning. However, he did no join the probe but is expected to appear before ED officials in Mumbai.



Earlier in August, Sushant’ sister Meetu Singh had been called by the ED in Mumbai for questioning. She is the first member of Sushant’s family who has been called for questioning by the ED. Besides Meetu, the ED has also questioned Rajput’s former manager and Chakraborty’s present manager Shruti Modi and Rajput’s friend and roommate Sidhharth Pithani.

Sushant had died by suicide on June 14 at his Mumbai home. Mumbai Police had begun investigating the case but some time in late July, KK Singh had filed an FIR at Patna accusing Rhea of abetment to suicide and cheating among other charges.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father records his statement with ED: report
Aug 18, 2020 15:38 IST
Pawan Kalyan likely to star in Ayyappanum Koshiyum’s Telugu remake
Aug 18, 2020 15:32 IST
‘Take the right precautions’: PM Modi cautions citizens amid dengue season
Aug 18, 2020 15:37 IST
Meghna Gulzar stayed afloat on these letters by the poet-lyricist, Gulzar
Aug 18, 2020 15:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.