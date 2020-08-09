Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED questions Rhea Chakraborty’s brother for 18 hours, actor and her father to be questioned tomorrow

Showik Chakraborty is among the six persons charged in the FIR by the CBI.

The questioning of Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, continued till around 6:30 am on Sunday, according to sources in the ED.

Showik Chakraborty had reached the ED office at around 12 pm on Saturday afternoon, following which the questioning by the investigative agency’s officials went on for about 18 hours. Tomorrow on August 10, Rhea, along with her father, Indrajit Chakraborty, are to be questioned by the ED officials.

Showik is named in the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Rhea was earlier questioned by the ED at its office in Mumbai in connection with the case. The agency also questioned Showik and Shruti Modi, former business manager of Rajput.

According to sources in the investigation agency, the officials have got hold of electronic evidence in connection with the case and they are also searching for phone records of conversations between Rhea and her father and brother.

The ED had already questioned Rhea once on Saturday, following which she was called back on Monday. Meanwhile, CBI has collected documents related to the actor’s death from Bihar Police. The ED has also asked the late actor’s friend, Siddharth Pithani, to appear before the agency on August 8.

The agency had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the case after FIR was filed by KK Singh, the late actor’s father, against Rhea in Bihar on July 28. The ED earlier interrogated Samuel Miranda, an associate of Rhea over the latter’s properties, sources said.

The investigating agency has registered a case against six accused including Rhea in connection with Rajput’s death. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

