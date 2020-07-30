Sections
Home / Bollywood / ‘Sushant Singh Rajput case getting murkier, better if CBI steps in,’ says Mayawati

‘Sushant Singh Rajput case getting murkier, better if CBI steps in,’ says Mayawati

Mayawati says Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case should be handed over to CBI. Sushant was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 14:22 IST

By Press Trust Of India | Posted By Soumya Srivastava,

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14.

BSP President Mayawati on Thursday said the Sushant Singh Rajput death case was getting “murkier” by the day, and favoured a CBI probe into the matter to ensure justice for the bereaved family.

Sushant, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles. The actor had starred in films such as Chichhore, Kai Po Che and Kedarnath.

Mayawati also said that the Maharashtra government should be serious about conducting the probe in the case. “The case of death of young actor of Bihar origin Sushant Singh Rajput is getting murkier following new facts emerging every day and his father filing an FIR with Patna police. Now it would be better if the case was investigated by the CBI instead of Maharashtra and Bihar police,” the BSP leader said in a tweet.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the deceased actor’s father, an FIR was lodged against actress Rhea Chakraborty and six others on July 25 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) including those pertaining to abetment of suicide and fraud, Inspector General of Police, Patna Zone, Sanjay Singh had told PTI.



Also read | Irrfan Khan’s son Babil: ‘I don’t want to be judged by my religion, I am a human being’

Mayawati further said, “Because of the different stance taken by Congress leaders of Maharashtra and Bihar in Sushant Rajput incident, it seems that their real purpose is to first fulfil their political interests... Maharashtra government should be serious”.

The case in which the Mumbai police has been busy quizzing Bollywood’s big producers and directors like Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra and others to know the reasons behind the untimely demise of the young actor suddenly took a new turn with Rajput’s father lodging the FIR.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Vaping, e-cigarettes linked with cardiovascular disease
Jul 30, 2020 15:08 IST
Gymnastics Australia asks human rights group to probe abuse
Jul 30, 2020 15:08 IST
Kajol’s throwback pic is about avoiding a handshake amid Covid-19 crisis
Jul 30, 2020 15:08 IST
Ibrahimovic likens himself to Benjamin Button after two-goal performance
Jul 30, 2020 15:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.