Sushant Singh Rajput changed SIM cards 50 times a month, duplicate key missing': Shekhar Suman cites 'missing links', demands CBI probe

Shekhar Suman again demanded a CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput after visiting the actor’s family in Patna this week.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 10:02 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14.

Actor Shekhar Suman on Tuesday claimed that there was “more than what meets the eye” in the suicide of rising Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, and made a strong pitch for a CBI inquiry into the case. Suman, who recently launched a campaign ‘Justice For Sushant Forum’, was addressing a press conference at the residence of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, a day after he met Rajput’s bereaved father at his residence here.

“I strongly believe that Sushant’s death is not an open and shut case of suicide,” asserted Suman who claimed to have closely followed the investigation trail and pointed towards “missing links” like absence of a suicide note and facts like misplacement of a duplicate key to the house, and change of SIM card by the actor “50 times in a month”.

Actor Shekhar Suman with Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav. ( Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times )

Suman clarified that he was not insisting that the deceased actor’s death was “not a case of suicide” but added that even if the 34-year-old had taken his own life, “those guilty of abetment must be identified and brought to justice”.

Asked about allegations levelled by many Bollywood insiders that the Patna-born actor was at the receiving end of “nepotism” in the film industry, Suman -- who hails from the Bihar capital -- replied in the affirmative. “Besides Shah Rukh Khan and I, Sushant was the only one to have started off as a TV actor and achieve success on the big screen thereafter. A self-respecting man who did not believe in massaging egos of big shots, he must have become an eyesore for many,” remarked the 66-year-old.



He, however, refused to take a name when asked if he suspected anyone of giving a short shrift to the young actor, saying “it would be wrong to do so unless I was armed with evidence. And this is precisely the reason I am pressing the demand for a CBI inquiry”.

Suman, who had contested the 2009 Lok Sabha polls from Patna Sahib on a Congress ticket, lamented that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar did not agree to meet him when he sought an appointment to garner his support in the matter.

“I was told he is not meeting people because of COVID-19 scare. Tejashwi had no fears on this account and nor did I, so I asked him to extend a helping hand and he obliged,” he said, with the leader of the opposition seated by his side.

