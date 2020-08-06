‘Sushant Singh Rajput couldn’t sleep for 4 nights waiting for Sanjana Sanghi to clear Me Too allegations’: Pavitra Rishta director

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Pavitra Rishta director Kushal Zaveri has talked about the actor’s state of mind when he faced harassment allegations during India’s Me Too movement of October 2018. Zaveri said that Sushant could not sleep for four nights during the time.

Taking to Instagram, Zaveri said he was with Sushant during the time when media reported that Sushant had misbehaved with his Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi. “I stayed with sushant from July 2018 to Feb 2019 ... the most vulnerable I have seen him was during the #metoo movement in Oct 2018 ... the electronic media was targeting him without any solid proof ... We tried our best to contact sanjana sanghi but it seems she was in USA and was not available for any comment (strange coincidence),” he wrote.

“Sushant knew back of his mind who was targetting him but didn’t have proof to call them out ... I remember how sushant couldn’t sleep for 4 nights waiting for sanjana to clear the allegations ... Finally she cleared his name on the 5th day and it all seemed like a hard earned victory as if the battle was over,” he added. “I am putting this here out not only for closure sake but to also find out if the people sushant thought were targetting him Were actually behind this,” he captioned his post.

Sanjana recently revealed why it took her some time to clarify that the claims were absolutely baseless. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sanjana had said, “Everyone thinks only Sushant was the one troubled there but I was as troubled. We knew our truth - I know what he meant to me, he knew what he meant to me and that’s what is important. We were on set shooting every day. When one or two articles come, you can’t pay heed to every rumour that comes out, so you just let it go.”

In October 2018, Sushant had shared screenshots of his conversations with Sanjana and denied all claims of sexual misconduct. “I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what actually happened, in the midst of this curated, well-timed and agenda-driven smear campaign. From the first day of the shoot till the last day, this is what happened on the sets with Sanjana. Misconduct? Not at all. Agenda? You decide,” he had written in an Instagram post.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 at his Bandra home. His film Dil Bechara was released posthumously on July 24.

