Sushant Singh Rajput death: Akshay Kumar leads Bollywood tributes, says he is ‘shocked and speechless’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on Sunday. He was 34. It is a case of suspected suicide. The news of his death comes just days after his former manager Disha Salian reportedly died by suicide.

Sushant’s colleagues from the film industry paid tributes to him with social media posts. Actor Akshay Kumar tweeted, “Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family.”

Actor Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “This is just so shocking. A wonderful talent. RIP Sushant.” Actor Sanjay Dutt wrote, “At a loss for words.. So shocked to hear about #SushantSinghRajput’s demise. My condolences with his family.”

Union minister Smriti Irani remembered him from his television days and wrote, “I have no words , no understanding of why you left the way you did. From a bright young kid who came to Balaji to a star who made the Nation swoon.. you had come a long way and had many more miles to go. You will be missed #SushantSinghRajput gone too soon ..”

Actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Shocked beyond words !!!! #SushantSinghRajput no more .... deeply saddened!!” Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra tweeted, “In complete shock! #RIP.”

“Absolutely gutted and heartbroken for Sushant and his loved ones and family. Really can’t believe his journey’s ended on this untimely, devastating note.Praying for his soul...gone so soon.Yet another horrendous jolt for our industry. So deeply tragic...#RIPSushantSinghRajput,” actor Nimrat Kaur wrote.

“This is a tough tough profession, hard on even the most resilient .. And this time is also very difficult .. Hope you are in a better place #RIPSushantSinghRajput,” actor Tisca Chopra wrote.

Actor Aftab Shivdasani wrote, “Sushant nooo!! that’s the most disturbing news!!! so so so sad.. why? Why end such a young and beautiful life that too suicide??!! So so heartbroken.. #sushantsinghrajput.”

Sushant was a popular face on television and starred in the show Pavitra Rishta before he made a successful transition to films. He made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che in 2013. He has also starred in films such as PK, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya.

