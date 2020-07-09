Sushant Singh Rajput death: Bihar court dismisses case against Karan Johar, Salman Khan and others

Sections
A court in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur dismissed a case filed against Bollywood heavyweights including Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor and Karan Johar for alleged abetment of Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 13:45 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India Muzaffarpur

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14.

A court here on Wednesday turned down a petition accusing Bollywood bigwigs like Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Karan Johar, among others, of abetment to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar dismissed the petition filed by local advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha, pointing out that the matter lay outside the court’s jurisdiction.

Interestingly, in the petition filed barely three days after the 34-year-old actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his Mumbai residence on June 14, Ojha had also named among “witnesses” Bollywood stormy petrel Kangana Ranaut who came out with a couple of angry messages blaming nepotism and favouritism in the film industry for the tragedy.

A serial litigant, who has in the recent past come up with petitions against top film and political personalities and even foreign heads of states, few of which went beyond the admission stage, Ojha remained unfazed by the CJM’s order.



“I will challenge the CJM’s decision before the district court. Bihar is in pain over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. We must act to bring those, who drove a jovial young man like him to take such an extreme step, to justice”, he told reporters.

Incidentally, many film personalities, especially those hailing from Bihar, have expressed apprehensions of foul play in the Patna-born actor’s death and sought a CBI inquiry. These include Shekhar Suman and singer-turned-politician and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

