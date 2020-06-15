Sushant Singh Rajput death: Bollywood and TV industries mourn the actor, Anupam Kher asks why

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Sara Ali Khan remembers her first co-star with heartbreaking post, shares pic

Sara Ali Khan, devastated by the news of the death of her first co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the making of the film, in which the two of them were seen laughing heartily.

Read it here

‘Why my dear Sushant Singh Rajput, why?’: Anupam Kher breaks down as he remembers his MS Dhoni biopic co-star

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who played Sushant Singh Rajput’s father in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, broke down in a video he posted. He said that their father-son relationship portrayed on- screen managed to build a bond between them off-screen as well.

Read it here

Arjun Bijlani says he felt something was amiss, shares his last message to Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Hope all is well with you’

Television actor Arjun Bijlani sent actor Sushant Singh Rajput a text message checking up on him, days before his death.

Read it here

Let Sushant Singh Rajput go in peace, Sonu Sood requests media; Anushka Sharma and Vikrant Massey call for sensitive coverage

Actors Anushka Sharma, Vikrant Massey and Sonu Sood urged everyone to respect the privacy of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in their hour of grief.

Read it here

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Deepika Padukone talks need for mental health awareness, says ‘Remember there is hope’

Deepika Padukone, who has bravely battled depression in her life, reiterated the need to talk, communicate with and help those around us who may be depressed or suffering from mental illnesses. She was reacting to the news of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Read it here

‘You must have been in so much pain’: Priyanka Chopra mourns Sushant Singh Rajput’s death; Alia, Ranveer express grief

Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh joined scores of others to express their grief in the untimely passing away of talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday.

Read it here

Follow @htshowbiz for more