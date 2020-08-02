Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Bihar Police records director Rumi Jaffery’s statement

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Bihar Police records director Rumi Jaffery’s statement

Director Rumi Jaffery, who was close to Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty, recorded his statement with Bihar Police.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 08:05 IST

By ANI, Mumbai, ANI Mumbai

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14.

A team of Bihar Police, probing Sushant Singh Rajput death case, recorded director Rumi Jaffery’s statement in Mumbai on Saturday.

“During Sushant’s last days, Rumi Jaffery was close to Sushant and Rhea Chakraborty. So, we have recorded his statement,” an officer, from Bihar Police team, said. However, the police officials said they could not reveal any details regarding the progress of the case just yet.

According to the Mumbai Police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far.

Earlier, Bihar Police had written an application to Mumbai’s Bandra Police asking them to hand over and share all documents related to Sushant’s alleged suicide case. The Bandra Police officials have said that they would respond soon, informed Bihar Police.



An FIR was filed by Sushant’s father KK Singh against Chakraborty in Bihar in connection with the death case under several sections including abetment of suicide.

“Our team is in Mumbai and our Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) is in constant touch with his counterpart there. Yesterday, our team met Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) and he assured that they will cooperate,” Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey said on Saturday.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist: ‘He was suffering from depression and hypomania, Rhea Chakraborty his strongest support’

“They are also waiting for the Supreme Court verdict in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, then they will provide us all documents,” he added.

Earlier today, Bihar Police sources said that they will record the statements of all the actors who worked with Sushant before his death. Sources also said that a team of Bihar Police visited the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai seeking Sushant’s post-mortem report but could not get the information.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Political parties in Bihar urge EC to postpone state polls due to floods, Covid-19 and all the latest news
Aug 02, 2020 08:57 IST
Ayodhya decked up ahead of Aug 5 Ram temple bhoomi pujan, Yogi Adityanath to visit today
Aug 02, 2020 08:54 IST
Friendship Day 2020: Celebration entails game night, coupons, cupcakes
Aug 02, 2020 08:49 IST
Techie from Chennai claims Chandrayaan 2 rover intact, uses Nasa pics
Aug 02, 2020 08:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.