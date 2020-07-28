Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta records statement

The CEO of Dharma Productions, Apoorva Mehta, is recording his statement in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Apoorva reached Amboli police station in Mumbai on Tuesday, says an India Today report.

Mumbai Police have recorded statements of Bollywood personalities including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, film critic Rajeev Masand, actor Sanjana Sanghi, the actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, casting director Shanoo Sharma, filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, and Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films. The police have so far recorded statements of 40 people, including those of Sushant’s family and his cook.

Mumbai Police on Monday recorded Mahesh Bhatt’s statement in connection with Sushant’s death, an official said. Mahesh reached the Santacruz police station around noon along with his legal team, recorded his statement and left at around 2.30 pm, the official said.

Sushant, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

On Sunday, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said besides Mahesh Bhatt, producer-director Karan Johar’s manager has also been called to record the statement and if needed, Karan himself will be asked to do so.

The police are investigating allegations that professional rivalry, besides clinical depression, drove the actor to suicide. Summons have also been sent to actor Kangana Ranaut, asking her to record her statement, the minister said.

According to police, Kangana is currently in Manali. After Sushant’s death, Kangana had lashed out at nepotism and cartels in Bollywood, alleging he was its victim.

Sushant starred in films like Shuddh Desi Romance, Raabta, Kedarnath, Chhichhore and Sonchiriya. His most prominent role was that of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Sushant’s swan song, Dil Bechara, released on Friday. Also starring Sanjana in the lead role, the Mukesh Chhabra directorial is an official Hindi remake of John Greens romantic novel The Fault in Our Stars. The book was adapted into a 2014 Hollywood movie, starring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley in the lead roles.

(With PTI inputs)

