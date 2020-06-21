Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput death: Case filed against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar court

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Case filed against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar court

A criminal complaint was filed in a court in Bihar, accusing actor Rhea Chakraborty of abetting the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 11:18 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

A case has been fled against Rhea Chakraborty in a Bihar court.

A complaint was filed in a court in Bihar on Saturday, accusing actress Rhea Chakraborty of abetting the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea and Sushant were reportedly in a relationship.

Kundan Kumar, a resident of Patahi locality in Muzaffarpur, filed his petition before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar. It has been posted for hearing on June 24.

This is the second petition filed before the CJM’s court in the north Bihar town of Muzaffarpur in connection with the death of the Patna-born actor. He was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14.

Earlier this week, a local advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha had filed a similar petition naming Bollywood bigwigs Salman Khan, Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ekta Kapoor as accused. Ojha had alleged that the heavyweights had tried to stall the career of the upcoming star.



Kumar has accused Chakraborty of “financial and mental exploitation” of Rajput. “My client is a huge fan of Rajput and has been deeply distressed by his suicide. He has filed his complaint under IPC Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 420 (fraud),” Kumar’s lawyer Kamlesh told reporters.

Chakraborty has been questioned by Mumbai Police. The police have recorded statements of 15 people so far, including Rhea.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi visited the residence of Rajputs bereaved father in Patna and offered condolences to the grieving family members.

Modi was accompanied by fellow BJP leader, and a cousin of Rajput, Neeraj Singh Bablu, who had travelled to Mumbai along with the late actor’s father KK Singh for performing the last rites.

Visitors to Rajput’s paternal residence at Rajiv Nagar, during the day, also included Bhojpuri stars Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh. Emerging from the house after meeting the bereaved family members, Yadav said, “It is my appeal to the people of Bihar and UP to always shower their love and affection on sons of the soil who make a name for themselves in Bollywood enduring untold hardships”.

The death of 34-year-old Rajput has triggered furious reactions across the state. Some political figures like former MPs Lovely Anand and Pappu Yadav have demanded a CBI probe into the suicide.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

June 21 solar eclipse decade’s 23rd, one more to go this year: Report
Jun 21, 2020 12:09 IST
UFC results: Blaydes continues winning streak with dominant win over Volkov
Jun 21, 2020 12:07 IST
Annular solar eclipse underway, cloudy skies may play spoilsport for sky gazers in Delhi
Jun 21, 2020 12:01 IST
In pics: India witnesses ‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse, ‘deepest’ in over a century
Jun 21, 2020 12:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.