Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Sandip Ssingh says police spoke to him, yet to take his statement

Sushant Singh Rajput’s good friend Sandip Ssingh has spoken about the police investigation into the actor’s death. Speaking to Republic TV, Sandip mentioned that while police has spoken to him, they have not recorded his statement. He said: “They have not taken my statement as of now. They have spoken to me, they have taken all the details from me. They have spoken to me in detail.”

In another interview to Times Now, he was asked if he thought it was a murder or a suicide. He described in detail how he was with Sushant’s body before the last rites were to be performed. “That visual is a nightmare for us. Whatever it is, whether it is a murder or suicide, I would just request Mumbai Police to come out completely because they have investigated the maximum with whatever duty they could.”

He added that he is confused about the case. “Sorry, I can’t say. I don’t have the capacity to say whether it was a murder or a suicide.”

The Sushant Singh Rajput death case took a new turn when the late actor’s father filed an FIR against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for allegedly abetting Sushant’s suicide. Rhea on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the probe by the Bihar police.

As Rhea, 28, also sought transfer of the FIR of Sushant’s father Krishna Kumar Singh from Patna to Mumbai, a four-member Bihar Police team arrived in Mumbai to probe the case registered against her and six others.

An FIR was lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) including those pertaining to abetment of suicide and fraud, Inspector General of Police, Patna Zone, Sanjay Singh told PTI.

Singh lodged the FIR under various sections of IPC including 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

Sushant, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles. The actor had starred in films such as Chichhore, Kai Po Che and Kedarnath.

(With PTI inputs)

