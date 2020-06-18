Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput death: Karan Johar unfollows all actors except Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh on Twitter

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Karan Johar unfollows all actors except Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh on Twitter

Karan Johar has unfollowed most accounts he used to follow earlier. He has been receiving a volley of criticism after the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death as the debate about nepotism has been reignited.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 15:24 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karan Johar has unfollowed all accounts except eight on Twitter.

Karan Johar is at the receiving end of a volley of criticism after the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death broke. The actor died by suicide on Sunday and it is alleged that ‘professional rivalry’ may have had a role to play. Actor Swara Bhasker and filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma have defended Karan, calling the social media backlash ‘height of idiocy’.

With the debate around nepotism reignited, Karan has unfollowed several accounts on Twitter. Currently, he follows just eight accounts, with four of them belonging to his banner Dharma Productions and its CEO, Apoorva Mehta. The only three actors followed by him at present are -- Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. He also follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Sunday, Karan shared a picture with Sushant and said that the news of his death came as a ‘huge wake-up call’ to him. The filmmaker said that he blamed himself for not being in touch with the actor for the past year, despite feeling at times that something may have been amiss.

“I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year..... I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with...but somehow I never followed up on that feeling...will never make that mistake again...we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times ...some of us succumb to these silences and go within...we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them,” he wrote.



 

Also read: Vikas Gupta remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, says Ankita Lokhande ‘wouldn’t leave him’ till he smiled again

“Sushant’s unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me ...to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations.....I hope this resonates with all of you as well....will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug,” he added.

Meanwhile, Swara Bhasker defended Karan and his protégé Alia Bhatt and said that holding them responsible for Sushant’s death was the ‘height of idiocy and hypocrisy’.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also argued that blaming Karan was ‘ridiculous and just shows lack of understanding of how film industry works’. “Just want to say this to the ignorant social lynch mob that @karanjohar is a bigger victim in this context compared to their ill perceived and suddenly discovered victim Sushant,” he tweeted.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Railway PSU cancels contract with Chinese company after Ladakh face-off
Jun 18, 2020 15:45 IST
SRA gets Bombay HC relief from paying Rs 86.72 crore in damages to MM Project Consultants
Jun 18, 2020 15:47 IST
As PM Modi ‘unlocks’ coal mining sector, Amit Shah hails ‘historic’ moment
Jun 18, 2020 15:37 IST
Grief blends with anger in Bihar which lost five sons of the soil in Ladakh face-off
Jun 18, 2020 15:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.