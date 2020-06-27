Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mumbai Police interrogates YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mumbai Police interrogates YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma

The Mumbai Police interrogated Yash Raj Films casting director Shanoo Sharma in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case on Saturday.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 15:18 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shanoo Sharma at the police station.

Mumbai Police on Saturday questioned casting director Shanoo Sharma in the alleged suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The interrogation session of the casting director of Yash Raj Films (YRF) took place at Bandra Police Station.

Shanoo Sharma at the Bandra Police Station. ( Varinder Chawla )

The actor’s detailed post-mortem report has also confirmed that he died by “asphyxia due to hanging.” The final report quoted, “No signs of any struggle before death, nothing found from his nails.”

The report was analysed by a team of five doctors. Police are now awaiting the viscera report. Mumbai Police had earlier recorded statements of 23 people in connection with the case.Those questioned include actor Rhea Chakraborty, his father and sisters, his close friends, domestic help and other staff, besides director Mukesh Chhabra who was helming Sushant’s upcoming film Dil Bechara, among others.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s school pays heartbreaking tribute to late actor, Shah Rukh Khan seen shooting in his balcony



A complaint was filed last week before a court in Bihar accusing Rhea, of having abetted the deceased actor’s suicide. Kundan Kumar, a resident of Patahi locality in Muzaffarpur, filed his petition before the court of chief judicial magistrate Mukesh Kumar and the same has been posted for hearing on June 24.



This is the second petition filed before the CJM’s court in the north Bihar town of Muzaffarpur in connection with the suicide of the Patna-born actor, who was found hanging from the ceiling of his Mumbai residence on June 14.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

(With agency inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Roberts slams Hetmyer for pulling out of England tour due to COVID-19 scare
Jun 27, 2020 15:31 IST
‘At highest level, there is no compromise’: Chopra on nepotism in cricket
Jun 27, 2020 15:30 IST
Bombay HC orders inspection of residential towers taken over by TMC for quarantine facility
Jun 27, 2020 15:26 IST
Galwan clash ‘huge mistake’ by China, world already fighting Covid-19: Experts
Jun 27, 2020 15:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.