Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty arrives at hospital

Sushant’s Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was seen at the hospital on Monday. The actor was found dead at his residence on Sunday.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 14:25 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rhea Chakraborty at the Dr. R. N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital in Mumbai.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty was seen at the Dr. R. N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital in Mumbai on Monday afternoon. This is where late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s body was taken for postmortem on Sunday evening.

Sushant died on Sunday by suicide. The Mumbai Police has revealed that the provisional cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging.

Rhea and Sushant were rumoured to be dating. She has not yet reacted to the news of his death publicly. She was seen wearing a mask at the hospital and had covered her head with a white dupatta.

Rhea at the hospital. ( Varinder Chawla )

Rhea at the hospital. ( Varinder Chawla )

Neither Rhea nor Sushant ever confirmed their relationship status. They were often seen on dinner dates and even went on holidays together. When asked in an interview if he was seeing someone, Sushant had once said, “I’m seeing many. Oh, you mean it as a metaphor? I’m not allowed to say. It’s not that someone else is saying that I’m not allowed to say it. I cannot allow myself to say anything.”



The rest of Sushant’s family have also arrived in Mumbai from Bihar for his funeral. His last rites will take place on Monday at Pawan Hans crematorium in suburban Vile Parle, the actors spokesperson said.

Rajput’s last screen appearance was Nitesh Tiwari’s 2019 film Chhichhore, where he played the role of a father who conveys a message of hope and affirmation to his son who attempts to kill himself. And his last social media post, dedicated to his late mother who died in 2002 when he was a young teen, was on June 3.

Also read: Let Sushant Singh Rajput go in peace, Sonu Sood requests media; Anushka Sharma and Vikrant Massey call for sensitive coverage

Rajput’s sudden death comes days after his former manager, 28-year-old Disha Salian, died by suicide on June 9. “It’s such devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha’s family and friends. May your soul rest in peace,” he had said, mourning her death.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

